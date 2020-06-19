Stacy Bowman Sells 11,859 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stacy Bowman sold 29,596 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,410,545.36.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

