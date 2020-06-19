Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 39.73 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.75. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.29).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

