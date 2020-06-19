State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.12% of State Auto Financial worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $765.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.02. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

STFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 14,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,611 shares of company stock worth $892,423. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

