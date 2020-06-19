SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

SUMITOMO CORP/S stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

