Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

