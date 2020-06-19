SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.59. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 76,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

