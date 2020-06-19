Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

