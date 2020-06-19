Ted Baker (LON:TED) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TED has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.87) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 524.17 ($6.67).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 103.61 ($1.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.77. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 90.05 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.54). The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.