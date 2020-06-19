Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,322 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after buying an additional 56,471 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $365.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.02. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

