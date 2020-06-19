TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of TELUS worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TU shares. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

