Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,739 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 92.4% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

