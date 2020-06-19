The Pennant Group’s (PNTG) Hold Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.55 million and a P/E ratio of 47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

