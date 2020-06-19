Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Sells $972,994.44 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $3,447,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

