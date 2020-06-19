Timothy Tully Sells 6,809 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Tully also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $585,414.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

