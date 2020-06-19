Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from $13.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

