Trevor I. Mihalik Sells 10,281 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $124.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

