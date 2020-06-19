Trifast (LON:TRI) Earns “Restricted” Rating from Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.65).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.55) on Friday. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of $163.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.65.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

