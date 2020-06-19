Trifast’s (TRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, May 15th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.65).

Get Trifast alerts:

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.27. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.65.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.