Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

