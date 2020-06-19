TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,445,340.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Martin Babinec sold 42,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $2,522,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,324,180.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 58,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.