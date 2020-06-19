Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 6,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,322 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,204,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 320,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

