Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $546,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48.

On Friday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72.

TWLO stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $216.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

