Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $546,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,716 shares of company stock worth $69,898,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $215.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $216.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.52.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

