Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $419,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,377,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $639,654.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,404. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

