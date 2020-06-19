UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 242.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.93% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYV opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

