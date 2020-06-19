UBS Group AG Buys 4,298 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 88,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $108,349.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.