UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.17. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.