UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $266,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

