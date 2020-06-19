UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,429,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NTG stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $139.20.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

