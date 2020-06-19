UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,497,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,277.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,730 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

