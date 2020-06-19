UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carriage Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,391 shares of company stock valued at $178,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

CSV opened at $18.99 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $348.49 million, a PE ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

