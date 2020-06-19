UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $94,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,918.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

