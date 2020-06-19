UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 88.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cosan were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 34,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cosan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Cosan Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 20th will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

