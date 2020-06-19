UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 404.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 101.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter worth about $203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

