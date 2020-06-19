UBS Group AG Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 264.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.