UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Virginia Municipal were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Blackrock Virginia Municipal alerts:

BHV opened at $15.52 on Friday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.