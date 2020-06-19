UBS Group AG Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $167.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.