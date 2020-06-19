UBS Group AG Has $174,000 Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Farmers National Banc worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 26.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $119,664. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

