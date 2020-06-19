UBS Group AG Has $174,000 Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Village Super Market by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Village Super Market by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

