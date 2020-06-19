UBS Group AG Has $175,000 Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Bancorp worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $558.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

