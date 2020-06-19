UBS Group AG Has $176,000 Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $36.78 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $696.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

