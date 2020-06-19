UBS Group AG Has $180,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,434,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $15,609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $4.46 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $824.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

