UBS Group AG Has $181,000 Stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Swiss Helvetia Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,065.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $47,335 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

