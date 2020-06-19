UBS Group AG Has $189,000 Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

