UBS Group AG Has $189,000 Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Peoples Financial Services worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFIS opened at $36.20 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

