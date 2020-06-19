UBS Group AG Has $190,000 Stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of New Gold worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.