UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $29.63 on Friday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.74 million, a P/E ratio of -197.52, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

