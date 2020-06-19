UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,614,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Collectors Universe news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

