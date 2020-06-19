UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Rosetta Stone worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,821 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.52. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

