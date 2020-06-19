UBS Group AG Makes New $170,000 Investment in Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

